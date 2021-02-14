His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday received the President of the Friendly Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan, His Highness welcomed the Ukrainian President and the accompanying delegation in the UAE, expressing his confidence that the visit will be an important addition to the course of the two countries’ relations at various levels, and conveying the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his wishes for his friendly country. And his people will perpetuate progress, stability and prosperity.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Vladimir Zelensky congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the UAE president, government and people for the successful arrival of the “probe of hope” to Mars, stressing the importance of the exceptional achievement in the service of the global scientific community and humanity, and that it is a valuable addition to the world’s efforts in Areas of space science.

His Highness expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the Ukrainian President for the good feelings he showed towards the success that the UAE had achieved in reaching the “Hope Probe” to Mars.

His Highness and the President of Ukraine discussed during the meeting, which was attended by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, ways to strengthen bilateral relations and invest in the important opportunities available in the two countries. To achieve their common interests.

His Highness and Zelensky also discussed various aspects of technological, economic, commercial and development cooperation between the two countries, in addition to developments related to the Coronavirus pandemic and the efforts made to confront it, and the importance of coordination and cooperation between countries of the world to address its repercussions on various human and economic levels. The two sides also reviewed all regional and international issues and developments of common interest, and exchanged views on them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to establishing effective partnerships with friendly countries of the world in various sectors.

His Highness also stressed that the UAE is an advocate of peace, stability and coexistence in the region and the world, due to its complete belief that the development that peoples aspire to can only be achieved in light of peace and stability, and for this reason it always calls for dialogue and political solutions to problems and conflicts between countries in all regions of the world.

For his part, the Ukrainian President expressed his thanks and appreciation for the support provided by the UAE to the health institutions in his country to strengthen their capabilities and efforts in facing the Corona pandemic, stressing his keenness to develop areas of cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE in light of the many opportunities available in various sectors.

• The Ukrainian President congratulated the UAE on the successful arrival of the “probe of hope” to Mars.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

