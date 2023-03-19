His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Excellency Bashar Al-Assad, President of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, discussed fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to advance cooperation and constructive joint work that contributes to achieving their mutual interests, as well as a number of issues of common concern.
His Highness – at the beginning of the talks session that took place in Al-Watan Palace – welcomed President Bashar Al-Assad and the accompanying delegation to his second country, the UAE, pointing out that the visit corresponds to the same month as the visit that His Excellency made to the country during March of last year.
On this occasion, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to His Excellency and the brotherly Syrian people for the victims of the earthquake in Syria, affirming his confidence in Syria’s ability and the determination of its people to overcome this ordeal and challenge and move Syria to a new stage.
