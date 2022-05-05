His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, witnessed the “Afrah Al Nahyan” on the occasion of the wedding of Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “Sheikha Maryam” .. and the wedding Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “Sheikha Mira” .. which was held today as part of a group wedding for a number of sons of the homeland at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on the occasion of the wedding of their children.. He asked God Almighty to bless their joys and perpetuate happiness for them and their families.

His sons also congratulated all the grooms and their families on this occasion, wishing the newlyweds a happy and peaceful family life.

His Highness stressed the importance of building strong and cohesive families that preserve the values ​​of the authentic UAE society and add a valid building block to building this nation and enhance the fabric of society and its cohesion.. He added that the leadership of the state, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is keen to support the nation’s youth from All aspects, especially with regard to achieving their family stability and providing the means and possibilities that contribute to achieving their happiness and a decent life for them and their families.

For their part, the grooms and their families expressed their great happiness on this occasion and their thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikhs for their participation in their joys and occasions, stressing the importance of collective weddings and their role in promoting the values ​​of cooperation and interdependence in the UAE society and preserving its traditions and authentic customs.

The ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

The reception, which was attended by a group of invitees and relatives and families of the grooms, included performances of Emirati folklore, heritage paintings and songs that express this happy occasion.



