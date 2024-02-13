His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and push them forward, especially in areas that serve development in the two countries, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of concern. Common interest.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President of the State welcomed His Excellency the Prime Minister of Albania, who is on a working visit to the country during which he will participate in the World Government Summit 2024. His Highness conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Bayram Begai, President of Albania, and his wishes to the UAE for further success. Progress and development, as His Highness conveyed his greetings to the Albanian President.

The two sides discussed the possibilities of expanding the base of the two countries' common interests and investing in the opportunities available in the course of their relations for a better future for their peoples, especially developing cooperation in the economic, investment and development fields..

The meeting also discussed the topics on the agenda of the World Government Summit and their importance in enriching the global dialogue on future governments in a way that enhances government work in the interest of development throughout the world..

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and a number From sheikhs and officials.