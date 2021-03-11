Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday received His Excellency Alexander Vucic, President of the friendly Republic of Serbia, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace, His Highness welcomed the visit of His Excellency the Serbian President and the accompanying delegation to the UAE, hoping that the visit would constitute a strong qualitative impetus in the path of strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, in order to meet the aspirations of the two countries and their peoples for further progress and prosperity.

His Highness conveyed to His Excellency the Serbian President the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his wishes for Serbia and its friendly people for continued progress and stability, and for the Emirati-Serbian relations for further growth and development.

The Serbian President, Alexander Vucic, conveyed his greetings to His Highness, the President of the State, and his best wishes for continued health, wellness and happiness, and for the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei during the meeting

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and President of the Republic of Serbia, during the meeting, discussed friendship relations and strengthening the level of bilateral cooperation in investment, economic and commercial fields, in addition to science and technology, food security, agriculture, renewable energy, and other Promising cooperation opportunities for the two countries.

The meeting also touched on the important and effective cooperation of the two countries to confront the Corona pandemic and the continuous coordination between them in this regard since the beginning of the pandemic, in addition to the urgent need during these circumstances to raise the values ​​of human solidarity and cooperation to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic at all human, economic and social levels, especially with regard to the delivery of vaccines to All over the world, right up to the recovery stage and beyond.

The two sides discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, in addition to developments in the Middle East region and challenges facing the region and an obstacle to achieving peace, stability, development and prosperity in it, stressing in this context the need for joint action to support peace initiatives, efforts, stability and development at the regional levels. And universal.

The delegation accompanying the Serbian President during the meeting

For his part, His Excellency Alexander Vucic expressed his happiness in visiting the UAE and meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, appreciating the support the state provides to his country, which had a great impact in supporting the efforts of its institutions in facing the Corona pandemic and controlling its repercussions.

He affirmed his country’s interest in developing its relations with the UAE and his great confidence in a better and prosperous future for these relations in light of the many opportunities available to strengthen them and the common political will to continuously push them forward.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, His Excellency Khaldoun Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.