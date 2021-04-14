His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, during a phone call with His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia.

His Highness conveyed to His Excellency the congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his best wishes for good health and happiness to his people and his friendly country.

His Highness and the Indonesian President expressed their wishes for the two friendly countries and their peoples more prosperity and prosperity, for the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations to enjoy peace and stability in this holy month, and for God Almighty to send his mercies on the people of the whole world and lift the epidemic from them.