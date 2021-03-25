Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday, received a phone call from His Excellency Alberto Fernandez, President of the friendly Argentine Republic.

His Highness and the Argentine President discussed, during the call, the friendly relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Argentine Republic, and ways to develop and develop them to serve the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples. The two sides also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and developments of common interest, exchanged views on them, and touched upon the importance of international efforts and cooperation in order to eliminate the Corona pandemic and confront its economic and health repercussions on the countries and peoples of the world.