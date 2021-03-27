His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Excellency Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, discussed the friendship and comprehensive and special strategic partnership between the UAE and China and ways to develop them, and expand their horizons for the benefit of their peoples. It achieves their common interests, in addition to all regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

The two sides dealt with the developments of the Corona pandemic, and the active cooperation of the two countries, especially in the field of vaccines and treatments that contribute to the eradication of the pandemic, and stressed the importance of strengthening joint international cooperation and human solidarity to face the repercussions of Corona during the current and post-recovery phase at all human, economic and other levels.

His Highness and the Chinese Foreign Minister exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments of interest to the two countries and the efforts and efforts made on them in a way that supports stability and peace, and achieves development and prosperity for the peoples of the Middle East and the world.

The Chinese Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness … the Chinese Foreign Minister conveyed his best regards to the Chinese President, and his wishes for him and his friendly people further prosperity and development, stressing the mutual keenness to enhance the distinguished friendship and strategic cooperation between the two countries in various fields for the good of their peoples and their mutual interests, in a way that serves peace and development. In the world.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Special Envoy of the President of the State to the People’s Republic of China.