Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, asking God Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion with good and Yemen And blessings be upon everyone.

Mohammed bin Zayed in an interview with Sultan Al Qasimi during the meeting

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. His Highness expressed his sincere wishes to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, for good health, happiness and a long life.

Abdullah bin Salem and Mansour bin Zayed during the meeting

Their Highnesses – during the meeting that took place at the Badi Palace in Sharjah – exchanged fraternal conversations about the process of civilized development taking place in the country, recalling the role of founding leaders in building the edifices of this country and raising it. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi wished for our country and our people more prosperity, progress and prosperity under the leadership of the leader of his blessed career His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, calling on God Almighty To repeat this occasion to His Highness with good health, wellness and happiness, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with peace and stability, and to lift the epidemic on all of humanity.

Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun and Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office, and Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Development The society, Muhammad Mubarak Al-Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Rashid Ahmed bin Al-Sheikh, head of the Emiri Court, and Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al-Jarwan.