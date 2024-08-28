His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, valued the achievements made by Emirati women during the development process witnessed by the UAE.

On the occasion of the country’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on August 28 of each year, and is held this year under the slogan “Partnering for Tomorrow,” Their Highnesses expressed their pride in women in the UAE and their true partnership in shaping the country’s present and future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a post on the “X” platform: “Women have presented an inspiring model in the development journey witnessed by the Emirates in bearing responsibility and working sincerely for the sake of their families and society.”

His Highness added: “On Emirati Women’s Day, we express our pride in women in the UAE, who work with dedication, integration and efficiency, hand in hand with men in all national work sites, to achieve the UAE’s development ambitions and its continuous progress.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on the “X” platform: “The UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day on this day.. We celebrate her as a mother, educator, and partner in the development process.. We celebrate her in our homes.. in our institutions and ministries.. in our civil and military entities.. and we celebrate her in our private sector.”

His Highness also praised “her achievements and work, and her true partnership in shaping the present and future of the country.”

His Highness also said: “The UAE ranks first globally in 33 indicators related to women’s issues, including women’s enrolment in secondary and university education, protection of their employment and personal rights, and social security. It also ranks first in 42 regional indicators. The future is better, God willing.”

His Highness added: “She has all our appreciation and gratitude, not one day a year, but every day and year.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stressed that with the support of the leadership, the UAE is presenting an inspiring model in empowering women and enhancing their presence in the development process in the present and future.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: “On Emirati Women’s Day, we celebrate their distinguished achievements, educational mission, and role in raising generations with morals and values. Thanks to the support of the leadership, our country presents an inspiring model in empowering women and enhancing their presence in the development process in the present and the future.”

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, also congratulated the women and girls of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the country’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Day.

Her Highness addressed a speech on this occasion, saying: “A salute of pride and honor to you, daughter of the Emirates. You have earned the trust, appreciation and respect of the wise leadership, and inspired the Emirates and the world with your historical, qualitative achievements in various fields, and with a reality full of leadership and empowerment that calls on us to double our efforts, and raise the ceiling of our aspirations for a bright future with creativity and sustainability, and to achieve future gains that keep pace with the goals of the We the Emirates Vision 2031.”

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” said in a speech delivered on her behalf by Minister of State Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, during the ceremony organized by ADNOC on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, that our wise leadership has given women every attention and has developed strategies and plans aimed at making women a human element represented in all fields of education and work. It has given them opportunities and invested in their energies and potentials so that the UAE will be the first model in the world in raising the status of women and enhancing their role in achieving sustainable development goals.

Her Highness praised the success of women in ADNOC in investing in training and development opportunities, which enhanced their scientific and professional capabilities and abilities, and enabled them to keep pace with developments in technology and digital transformation.

Her Highness praised the many female role models who participated in enhancing productivity at ADNOC, and demonstrated to society the efficiency of Emirati women in this important sector. Women at ADNOC are aware of their responsibilities and various roles, and that the effort they put into the success of their tasks is an integral part of their duty to serve their country.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

In the development journey witnessed by the Emirates, women have presented an inspiring model of taking responsibility and working sincerely for the sake of their families and society.

Mohammed bin Rashid:

The state celebrates women as mothers, educators, and partners in development. We celebrate them in our homes, ministries, civil and military agencies, and the private sector.

Mansour bin Zayed:

The UAE is an inspiring model in empowering women and enhancing their presence in the development process.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak:

The daughter of the Emirates gained the trust of the leadership and inspired the world with qualitative achievements.