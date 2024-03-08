His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of greeting and appreciation to women on International Women’s Day.

His Highness said through his official account on the “X” platform: “On International Women’s Day, we salute women in the Emirates, and all over the world, and appreciate their contributions to the renaissance of their society and country. Women are a source of inspiration in giving and achievement, and their role is essential in making progress, and their position is pivotal.” “Working for a better future for humanity.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, also congratulated the women of the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

His Highness said through his official account on the “X” platform: “Women are a symbol of happiness… a symbol of sacrifice… a symbol of life… a symbol of equality… a symbol of warmth, tenderness and love… women are a symbol of everything beautiful.”

His Highness added: “On International Women’s Day, we say: Every year, the women of the world are more beautiful, more successful, and better. Every year, all our mothers, sisters, and daughters are in good health, God willing.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, also extended congratulations and blessings to the “Mother of the Emirates”, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, and to His Highness’s wife. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, and to every woman in the Emirates and around the world.

His Highness said through his official account on the “X” platform: “On International Women’s Day, we extend our congratulations and congratulations to (Mother of the Emirates) Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and to my mother Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, and to every woman in the Emirates and around the world… We are proud of what Emirati women have achieved.” Achievements, thanks to the great support of our wise leadership.”

Chief of state:

• Women play an essential role in making progress, and their position is pivotal in working for a better future for humanity.

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• Every year, the women of the world are more beautiful, successful, and better.. Every year, all our mothers, sisters, and daughters are in good health, God willing.

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

• We are proud of the achievements that Emirati women have achieved, thanks to the great support of our wise leadership.