Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the swearing-in of the new ministers in the federal government.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, said through his official account on the “X” platform: “My brother Mohammed bin Rashid and I witnessed the swearing-in of the new ministers in the federal government. I congratulate them and wish them success in serving the nation and members of society and contributing to achieving our development aspirations.” future.”

His Highness added: “I commend the efforts of the former ministers who performed their roles with dedication and sincerity over the past years.”