Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the National Day and the liberation anniversary of his country. His Highness, via Twitter, congratulated his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness said: “I congratulate my brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the brotherly Kuwaiti people … on the National Day .. calling on God Almighty to perpetuate goodness, glory and prosperity for Kuwait and its people.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, sent a similar message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait. His Highness, via Twitter, congratulated the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the National Day and the Liberation Anniversary.

His Highness said: “To our people and brothers in Kuwait…Kuwait is love and humanity…Happy New Year on the occasion of your national holidays…The greetings of the people of the Emirates to you and your leadership…and our wishes for you continued prosperity and stability…and we ask God to perpetuate our brotherhood and our love.”