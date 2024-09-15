His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, prayed to God Almighty to bless our region and the world with peace, stability and security, on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet of Mercy, Guidance and Noble Morals, our Master Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace.

His Highness posted on his account on the “X” platform yesterday, (“And a farewell to God, by His permission, and as a shining lamp.” On the anniversary of the birth of the shining lamp, the Prophet of Mercy, Guidance and Noble Morals, our Master Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, we ask God Almighty to bless our region and the world with peace, stability and security).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, congratulated the Islamic nation on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum began his post on the “X” platform yesterday by quoting a verse by the Prince of Poets Ahmed Shawqi: “Guidance was born, so all beings are radiant… and the mouth of time is smiling and praising,” saying: “We congratulate the Islamic nation on the anniversary of the birth of the best of mankind, the light of the earth, the intercessor of the people, the mercy of God to the worlds.”

His Highness attached to the post a video clip of a hymn with his lyrics entitled “Prophet of Peace,” adding: “We ask God to bring it back to us and to you while we are in goodness and happiness, with the blessing of prayers upon him, his love, and following his guidance.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, stressed that on the anniversary of the birth of our Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, we recall his great character, noble qualities, and the values ​​of goodness and mercy that his immortal message to humanity carried, calling on God Almighty to spread goodness, security, and peace to the Islamic nation and the entire world.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday, “On the anniversary of the birth of our Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, we recall his great character, noble qualities, and the values ​​of goodness and mercy that his eternal message carried to humanity. On this occasion, I pray to God Almighty to spread goodness, security, and peace to the Islamic nation and the entire world.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, said that the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet is an occasion to draw inspiration from the morals and fragrant biography of the Holy Prophet, as an approach and a path. His Highness added, in a tweet on his official account on “X” yesterday, “On the anniversary of the birth of the best of mankind and the Seal of the Prophets, we draw inspiration from the morals and fragrant biography of the Holy Prophet, Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, as an approach and a path.”

His Highness added: “On this occasion, we remember his immortal message, his great morals and his blessed values. We congratulate our wise leadership, our noble people and the Islamic nation on this occasion, and we ask God Almighty to protect our country.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stressed that the anniversary of the Prophet’s birthday is an occasion to recall the biography of the greatest human being who established the values ​​of mercy, tolerance and justice in Islamic civilization.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “X” yesterday, “On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet, we recall the biography of the greatest of mankind, our Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, who established the values ​​of mercy, tolerance and justice in Islamic civilization.”

His Highness added: “We celebrate these values ​​by promoting them in our culture and lifestyle. We also congratulate the Arab and Islamic nations on this anniversary, asking God Almighty to spread peace and goodness in our countries and protect our peoples.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, congratulated our leadership, our beloved country and the Islamic nation on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, stressing the importance of the occasion in recalling the fragrant biography of the best of mankind, may God bless him and grant him peace.

His Highness said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday, “On this day and every day, we remember the fragrant biography of the best of mankind, Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, the guided mercy… who came to us calling for all goodness and good morals, and instilled in us the values ​​of mercy and tolerance… We congratulate our wise leadership, our dear country, and the Islamic nation on this occasion.”