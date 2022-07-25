His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE is striving at aggressive and ambitious steps to consolidate its position in the field of space with the will of its sons, their ambition and their unknown ambitions. impossible.

Their Highnesses pointed out that the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi represents an honorable model for the UAE youth and the Arab youth, who carries their hopes and ambitions to record new achievements for the Arabs to add to their balance in this vital field.

This came on the occasion of the announcement by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center that Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi was chosen to participate in the first long-term mission aboard the International Space Station within the NASA mission, “SpaceX Crew-6”, which will be launched in the spring of 2023. Al Neyadi will be the first Arab astronaut on a long-term mission to the International Space Station.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, said: “We congratulate the people of the UAE for choosing Sultan Al Neyadi for this long-term scientific mission in space,” noting that “the UAE has become the 11th country in history that participates in a long-term mission in space.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added: “Al Neyadi is a role model for the UAE youth, whom we are proud of, and he will be an ambassador for all Arabs in the scientific space race, which we entered with high confidence and firm belief in the capabilities of our children.”

His Highness said that the state is continuing to lay the foundations for this vital sector by providing it with qualified national competencies and continuing to launch more quality scientific projects to contribute to space exploration programs and support related industries to serve humanity and bring good to its present and future.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed: “Among a group of Emirati astronauts at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Sultan Al Neyadi was chosen to be the first Arab astronaut who will spend a long mission that takes place.” Six months on the International Space Station next year, God willing. Our youth raised our heads to the sky, where the deserved place and position of the UAE are.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said in a tweet on Twitter: “With the support of our leaders and the enthusiasm of our youth, there is no limit to the ceiling of our ambitions. I am proud of the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who will undertake a six-month mission in The International Space Station will be launched in the first half of 2023, making the UAE the first in the Arab world and the 11th globally to embark on a long-term mission in space.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will spend six months aboard the International Space Station, during which he will conduct many in-depth and advanced scientific experiments, as part of the “UAE Astronaut Program” to train and prepare a team of Emirati astronauts, and send them into space to carry out various scientific missions. Al Neyadi’s mission came after the signing of a strategic partnership agreement last April between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and Axiom Space, the company specialized in manned spaceflight and the development of space infrastructure in the United States for space exploration.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, stressed that “the Emirates National Space Program is based on the vision of the pioneering leadership in anticipating the future, and the great support it provides to the development of the space sector, which contributed to strengthening the regional and international presence of the UAE in the space sector and confirming its position. Among the prominent countries in the field of space science and exploration, in addition to consolidating the pillars of the sector in the country by launching many and diverse projects, building expertise, training talents, and supporting industries related to space sciences.

He added: “The manned and unmanned space exploration programs reflect the sustainable nature of the various space projects that are constantly launched, in order to reach unified goals that achieve a better future for humanity, reinforced by exceptional scientific discoveries in this sector. Sultan Al Neyadi will leave a historical Emirati imprint on the pages of the country’s achievements in this field.” sector.”

For his part, Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center said: “Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi underwent intensive training as an alternative astronaut during the (Zayed Ambition) mission in 2018, where he worked hard and underwent extensive training until he received the astronaut badge from Johnson Space Center. affiliated with NASA, and he excelled and excelled to represent the UAE in this historic mission.”

He added, “The first long-term mission for Arab astronauts is a major step for the national space program, as it will make the UAE the 11th country in the world to complete a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station, and it will enable us to conduct long-term experiments with valuable results and high accuracy.” . Al-Marri touched on the important role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in promoting the successes of the space sector in the country, with its various projects, which have become the talk of the world about what it offers to serve humanity and the availability of new information about this sector, pointing to the importance of knowledge exchange and cooperation with international partners to continue developing our program. space, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a country in the world of space exploration.

The Emirates Astronaut Programme, launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, aimed to establish the infrastructure of the UAE space sector, as it is considered one of the most inspiring programs that meet the aspirations of young people with unique abilities at the scientific level and personal skills. It is also one of the projects managed by the Emirates National Space Program It is funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE, as well as enhance the country’s global integration. The UAE’s preparation for astronauts embodies the vision of the country’s leadership to empower young people towards designing the next 50 years, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071, and building a knowledge economy in a smart future society based on innovation, technology and scientific research.

This step comes with the aim of developing the capabilities and capabilities of Emirati astronauts to become “operators” of the International Space Station. Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi was chosen as part of a qualitative new mission for which they were actively prepared at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Chief of state:

“Al Neyadi is a role model for the UAE youth, whom we are proud of, and he will be an ambassador for all Arabs in the scientific space race, which we entered with high confidence and firm belief in the capabilities of our children.”

Deputy Head of State:

“Al Neyadi is an honorable model for the UAE youth and the Arab youth.. Our youth raised our heads to the sky where the UAE’s deserved place and position are.”

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

“With the support of our leaders and the enthusiasm of our youth, there are no limits to the ceiling of our ambitions… I am proud of the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.”

mission team

With the signing of an agreement by the UAE in April 2022 with Axiom Space, the company specializing in manned spaceflight and the development of space infrastructure in the United States for space exploration, Sultan Al Neyadi was chosen to participate in a six-month journey to the International Space Station. Al Neyadi will embark on his long-term trip to the International Space Station with a team of four main astronauts, including Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, with the aim of conducting a series of experiments and research and reaching important scientific results about outer space.

intense workouts

Sultan Al Neyadi spent five years in preparation for long-term human spaceflight, during which he underwent extensive training until he was awarded the astronaut badge from NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Al Neyadi and his colleague astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri are the pioneers of the first batch of the UAE Astronaut Program, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2017 to train and prepare a team of Emirati astronauts, and send them into space to carry out various scientific missions.

Al-Niyadi, accompanied by Al-Mansoori, underwent a wide range of exercises, specifically designed to suit the requirements and duration of the mission; Where he began his training at the “Yuri Gagarin” Cosmonaut Training Center in the Star City in Moscow; He also received training in Houston, Texas, and Cologne in Germany, as part of partnership agreements with major space agencies, namely (NASA), the European Agency (ESA) and Japan (JAXA).

The two astronauts underwent a training program in all sections and units of the International Space Station, to be trained on how to use the devices and equipment inside, and training on emergency situations, which may occur on board the International Station, including fire, low pressure, and ammonia gas leak. They also underwent survival training in the event of an emergency landing of the capsule in a very cold forest. They also trained in a space suit that weighs up to 10 kilograms and how to wear it in a zero-gravity environment. They also completed the training in the neutral buoyancy laboratory, and an evaluation on the use of the EMU spacewalk suit And the maintenance of the International Space Station, and the rescue of astronauts in emergency ICR, while they completed theoretical classes and practical exercises on the T-38 plane. The astronauts wear the badge of NASA’s Johnson Space Center after completing their nearly 20-month public training.







Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

