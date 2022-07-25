Abu Dhabi (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God preserve him,” affirmed that the UAE is striving at aggressive and ambitious steps to consolidate its position in the field of Space by the will of its sons, their determination and ambition, which does not know the impossible.. Their Highnesses pointed out that the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi represents an honorable model for the UAE youth and the Arab youth, who carries their hopes and ambitions to record new achievements for Arabs to add to their balance in this vital field.

This came on the occasion of the announcement by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center that Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi was chosen to participate in the first long-term mission aboard the International Space Station within the US space agency NASA and SpaceX Crew-6 mission, which will be launched in the spring of 2018. In 2023, Al Neyadi will be the first Arab astronaut on a long-term mission to the International Space Station.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said: “We congratulate the people of the UAE for choosing Sultan Al Neyadi for this long-term scientific mission in space,” noting that “the UAE has become the 11th country in history that participates in a long-term mission in space.” outer space”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added: “Al Neyadi is a role model for the UAE youth, whom we are proud of, and he will be an ambassador for all Arabs in the scientific space race, which we entered with high confidence and firm belief in the capabilities of our children.”

His Highness said that the state is continuing to lay the foundations for this vital sector by providing it with qualified national competencies and continuing to launch more quality scientific projects to contribute to space exploration programs and support related industries to serve humanity and bring good to its present and future.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”: “Among a group of Emirati astronauts at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Sultan Al Neyadi was chosen to be the first Arab astronaut who will spend a mission A long 6-month stay on the International Space Station next year, God willing. Our youth raised our heads to the sky, where the deserved place and position of the UAE are.”

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will spend 6 months aboard the International Space Station, during which he will conduct many in-depth and advanced scientific experiments, as part of the “UAE Astronaut Program” to train and prepare a team of Emirati astronauts, and send them into space to carry out various scientific missions. Al Neyadi’s mission came after the signing of a strategic partnership agreement last April between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and Axiom Space, the company specialized in manned spaceflight and the development of space infrastructure in the United States for space exploration.

Historic Emirati imprint

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, stressed that “the Emirates National Space Program is based on the vision of the wise leadership, which is pioneering in foreseeing the future, and the great support it provides to the development of the space sector, which contributed to strengthening the regional and international presence of the UAE in the space sector and confirming Its position among the prominent countries in the field of space science and exploration, in addition to consolidating the pillars of the sector in the country by launching many and diverse projects, training expertise, training talents, and supporting industries related to space sciences.

Al Mansouri added: “The manned and unmanned space exploration programs reflect the sustainable nature of the various space projects that are constantly launched, in order to reach unified goals that achieve a better future for humanity, reinforced by exceptional scientific discoveries in this sector. Sultan Al Neyadi will leave a historical Emirati imprint on the pages of the country’s achievements in this sector.”

advanced science experiments

For his part, Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi underwent intensive training as an alternative astronaut during the “Zayed Ambition” mission in 2018, where he worked hard and underwent extensive training until he received the astronaut badge from Johnson Center. NASA’s space agency, and he excelled and excelled to represent the UAE in this historic mission.

Al Marri added: “The first long-term mission for Arab astronauts is a big step for the National Space Program, as it will make the UAE the 11th country in the world to complete a 6-month mission aboard the International Space Station, and it will enable us to conduct long-term experiments with valuable results and high accuracy. ».

Al-Marri touched on the important role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in promoting the successes of the space sector in the country, with its various projects, which have become the talk of the world about what it offers to serve humanity and the availability of new information about this sector, pointing to the importance of knowledge exchange and cooperation with international partners to continue developing our program. space, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a country in the world of space exploration.

intense workouts

Sultan Al Neyadi spent 5 years preparatory for long-term human space flights, during which he underwent extensive training until he received the astronaut badge from NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Al Neyadi and his fellow astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri are the pioneers of the first batch of the UAE Astronaut Program, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the UAE. Dubai, may God bless him, in 2017 to train and prepare a team of Emirati astronauts, and send them into space to carry out various scientific missions.

Al-Niyadi, accompanied by Al-Mansoori, underwent a wide range of exercises, specially designed to suit the requirements and duration of the mission. With the major space agencies, namely NASA, the European Agency (ESA) and Japan (JAXA).

The two astronauts underwent a training program in all sections and units of the International Space Station, to be trained on how to use the devices and equipment inside, and to train on emergency situations that might occur on board the International Space Station, including fire, low pressure, and ammonia gas leak. They also underwent survival training in the event of an emergency landing of the capsule in a very cold forest. They also trained in a space suit that weighs up to 10 kilograms and how to wear it in a zero-gravity environment. They also completed training in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, and an evaluation on the use of the EMU spacewalking suit. and maintenance of the International Space Station, and rescue of astronauts in emergency ICR, while they completed theoretical classes and practical training on the T-38 aircraft. The astronauts wear the badge of NASA’s Johnson Space Center after completing their nearly 20-month public training.

space program

The Emirates Astronaut Programme, launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, aimed to establish the infrastructure of the UAE space sector, as it is one of the most inspiring programs that meet the aspirations of young people with unique abilities at the scientific level and personal skills. It is also one of the projects managed by the Emirates National Space Program It is funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the United Arab Emirates, as well as to promote the country’s global integration.

The UAE’s preparation for astronauts embodies the vision of the country’s leadership to empower young people towards designing the next 50 years, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071, and building a knowledge economy in a smart future society based on innovation, technology and scientific research. This step comes with the aim of developing the capabilities and capabilities of Emirati astronauts to become “operators” of the International Space Station. Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi was chosen as part of a qualitative new mission for which they were actively prepared at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Sultan Al Neyadi

He is one of the first Emirati astronauts, within the Emirates Astronaut Programme. Sultan Al Neyadi was born in the village of Umm Ghafa, affiliated to Al Ain, and was educated at Umm Ghafa Primary School for Boys and Umm Ghafa Secondary School. He obtained a doctorate in the field of information technology in the field of preventing leaks. The data was in 2016 by Griffith University in Australia, holds a master’s degree in the field of information and network security as well as a bachelor’s degree in the field of electronics and communications engineering from the University of Brighton in the United Kingdom