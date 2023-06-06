His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stressed the need to strengthen institutional and international environmental action, pointing out to the need to address the serious environmental challenges facing our planet.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE is a main supporter of everything that protects the environment and serves sustainability in the world. His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s continuation of its role in promoting international environmental action, pointing to its “excellent record and long-standing legacy in this regard.” His Highness said in a post he posted yesterday through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “On World Environment Day, we evoke the serious environmental challenges facing our planet, and the importance of working together to address them.” His Highness added, “The UAE is a main supporter of everything that protects the environment and serves sustainability in the world, and it will continue its role in promoting international environmental action, based on its rich record and rich heritage in this regard.” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also published a “post” on his page on the social networking site “Twitter”, in which he stressed the need to unite efforts, energies and resources to preserve the environment.

His Highness said: “On #World_Environment_Day, we call for uniting efforts, energies, and resources to preserve our planet, our environment, and the diversity of our nature… a general invitation to all institutions and countries… because the future of our generations depends on our decisions today.”