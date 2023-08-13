His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stressed the importance of the role of youth in the march of the UAE. His Highness the President of the State called on them to take positive role models in their lives, because of their impact on building their personalities, forming them, directing their behavior, and preparing them to be good individuals in society. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also expressed his sense of pride that we are a young country, racing others in the spirit of youth, and that the flame of vigor and will in the hearts of our youth leads us towards new global horizons.

His Highness the President of the State stressed the necessity of preserving and strengthening family ties, benevolence to parents, and caring for them, which is at the core of the teachings of our true religion.

He urged the youth to adhere to the authentic values ​​of the UAE society, to preserve the constants on which it is based, and to respect its customs and traditions.

His Highness, during his meeting with a number of his young sons in the Qasr Al-Bahr Council on the occasion of the International Youth Day, exchanged patriarchal conversations and talked with them about their ideas, aspirations and visions. The UAE is looking for bright, qualitative ideas.

His Highness also stressed the role of youth in preserving the reputation and good image of the UAE, which made it appreciated and respected by the countries of the world.

His Highness, the President of the State, said that the UAE is advancing at a rapid and great pace.. and this is closely related to the clarity of its vision, the definition of its strategy and the speed with which decisions are taken in a timely manner, indicating that the state believes in the important role of youth in contributing to advancing its progress and achieving its visions.

His Highness added that the world is in a state of constant change, and there are many challenges facing it.. However, the UAE has a clear vision for the long-term future, which it follows, and works to achieve it with the energy, determination and capabilities of its people.

His Highness said that the challenge of crises, such as “Corona”, prompted the UAE to strive to take advantage of technology to find innovative solutions to meet the challenges of food and water security by starting to implement qualitative initiatives for water desalination, and the cultivation of rice and wheat according to the latest technological methods .. indicating that The UAE is looking forward to making an unprecedented quantum leap in this regard to achieve food security.

In conclusion, His Highness expressed his wishes for success for the youth in the UAE in achieving their aspirations and serving their society and country.

His Highness also expressed, in a post, which he posted yesterday on his page on the “X” platform, his happiness at meeting the youth. His Highness said: «I was pleased to meet my young sons in the UAE. On the occasion of (International Youth Day), I invite them to be present in the various fields of national action, as they are the main engine of the country’s development and development process. I urge them to adhere to the values ​​of our society and to preserve its national constants.”

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum published a post on the “X” platform, in which he said: “On International Youth Day, we are proud of our youth, their ideas and aspirations.. We are proud that we are a young country that races others with the spirit of youth.. In the hearts of our youth, it leads us towards new global horizons. We are a country that has empowered the youth.

