Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated those celebrating the Diwali Festival of Lights in the Emirates and abroad, praying to God to grant security and peace to all the peoples of the world.

His Highness said on his official account on the “X” platform: “Best wishes to those celebrating the Festival of Lights (Diwali) in the Emirates and abroad, and I pray to God for security and peace for all the peoples of the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, also congratulated those celebrating Diwali and wished them a prosperous and joyful festival.

His Highness said, on his official account on the “X” website: “I congratulate all those celebrating Diwali around the world, and I wish them a prosperous and joyful festival.”