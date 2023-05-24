Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received at the Majlis Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, their Highnesses exchanged fraternal conversations, as well as exchanging greetings and cordial conversations with the guests of the Bahr Palace Council.

Their Highnesses touched on a number of topics and issues related to the affairs of the country and the citizen, especially the national initiatives and current and future projects that are consistent with the leadership’s vision for the future, and contribute to achieving the state’s goals in improving the quality of life that the citizen aspires to and the system of services provided to him.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, via Twitter yesterday: “With my brother, the President of the State today…good meetings that bring us together on love and service to the nation…meetings that bring hearts together and unite efforts.”

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.