His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated students, teachers and parents on the start of the new academic year, today, Monday.

Their Highness affirmed that the UAE’s development vision considers education and continuous learning as the basis for progress, and that the future of the country is magnified according to the dreams of its children.

Today, more than a million male and female students, along with educational staff, begin their school hours, coinciding with the start of the new academic year (2023-2024).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of the educational role of the school, in addition to its educational role.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” website: “I congratulate my children, students, teachers and parents, for the new academic year, and I hope that it will be a successful and successful year. I stress the importance of the educational role of the school, in addition to its educational role.

His Highness also affirmed that “cooperation among all guarantees educational outcomes that serve our development vision, which considers education and continuous learning as the basis for progress.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a “post” he published yesterday, on the “X” platform: “Tomorrow the new academic year begins … and more than a million students begin their annual education journey … and a beautiful spirit of positivity and vitality will begin. It applies in our homeland with the return of our schools.

His Highness recommended his sons to the students, saying: “My word is to the students. Good luck in your new academic year.