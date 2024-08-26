His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, yesterday congratulated students, teachers and all workers in the education sector in the country, on the occasion of the start of the new academic year, 2024-2025, which began yesterday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “I congratulate my sons and daughters, students, teachers, parents and all those working in the education sector on the occasion of the start of the new school year, wishing everyone success.”

His Highness stressed that “education is a cornerstone of our country’s development process, and an integrated and advanced system based on cooperation between the family and the school, combining knowledge, ethics and education, and making use of technology and artificial intelligence with awareness and responsibility.”

His Highness sent a voice message on the occasion, congratulating students, teachers and all workers in the education sector in the country.

In the message, His Highness stressed the importance of cooperation between families and schools, explaining that “the integration of roles between parents and teachers contributes to providing a suitable environment for the success of our students.”

His Highness also stressed the need to make the values ​​derived from our authentic Emirati heritage the compass that guides our behaviour, whether online or in our daily lives. He emphasised the importance of benefiting from technology and artificial intelligence with awareness and responsibility to achieve the desired benefit.

His Highness the President of the State addressed the students, saying: “My children… First, I want each one of you to be a good role model in your school and home… a role model in respecting and appreciating your teachers and parents.”

His Highness expressed his pride in the male and female students, stressing: “You are the future of this country. Education is a fundamental element in the development of our country… its present and future.” His Highness stressed that “technology and artificial intelligence have become important tools in developing the educational process, but the most important thing is that you use them responsibly and consciously to achieve the desired benefit.”

His Highness also stressed: “It is important to focus on cooperation between families and schools. The integration of roles between parents and teachers contributes to providing a suitable environment for the success of our children.”

His Highness stressed the importance of “education and preserving our values ​​derived from our authentic Emirati heritage, and that these values ​​should be the compass that guides our behaviour… whether online or in our daily lives.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, described the beginning of the school year as “the beginning of a new life in our society.”

His Highness said, via his official account on the “X” platform, that the beginning of the school year represents “the launch of a scientific journey for our children… the beginning of the school year… the beginning of a new life in our society… and the launch of a scientific journey for our children… and a new journey in the seas of science and knowledge for our students.”

His Highness said: “We are optimistic about the beginning of the school year.. and we are optimistic about our schools, which are full of our future cadres, on whom we are counting.. and we are optimistic about a new academic year that brings goodness, knowledge and prosperity to us all, God willing.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also congratulated the students and educational and teaching staff on this occasion, expressing his hope that this year will be full of success for all.

His Highness noted the paternal message addressed by the President of the State to the workers in the educational sector, on the occasion of the new academic year, stressing that it “expresses His Highness’s comprehensive vision for education.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said via the X platform: “The fatherly message delivered by the President of the State on the occasion of the new academic year… expresses His Highness’s comprehensive vision for education and embodies the attention the leadership gives to this vital sector.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also congratulated the students on the beginning of the new academic year.

His Highness said via his account on the “X” platform: “With the beginning of the new academic year in the Emirates, we wish all students, teachers, parents and various work teams success. With your efforts and dedication, this will be an academic year full of achievement, knowledge and work for the advancement of our country and the creation of a bright future for our generations.”

His Highness addressed the students, saying: “You are the future and the hope, and you are the bet. May God grant you all success.”