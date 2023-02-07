His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received yesterday his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, which took place in the Majlis Al-Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, they exchanged cordial fraternal conversations, and discussed a number of issues of concern to the affairs of the country and the citizen, and ways to enhance the country’s gains, advance the ambitious development march of the UAE, and achieve the aspirations of its people for the future, asking the Almighty God To perpetuate the country’s glory and development, to continue its progress and renaissance at a confident pace at all levels.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.

