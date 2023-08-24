His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India and the Indian people on the successful landing of the Indian spacecraft “Chandrayan-3” on The surface of the moon.

His Highness, the President of the State, said in a post on the “X” platform, yesterday: “I congratulate my friend Narendra Modi and the Indian people for the landing of the spacecraft (Chandrayan-3) on the moon.” His Highness added, “A great scientific achievement added to the Indian civilizational achievements in the service of humanity. My sincere wishes to India for more successes.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a post on the “X” platform, yesterday: “Congratulations to our friends in India on the successful landing on the moon. Nations are built with perseverance, and India continues to make history.”

The Indian spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, managed to land safely on the moon’s surface yesterday.

The landing of this unmanned vehicle on the moon is a historic station for India.

The Indian spacecraft landed near the south pole of the much-unexplored moon, which constitutes a global precedent in a space program and a historic station for one of the world’s most populous countries, which joined the club of the few countries that succeeded in landing on the moon.

It is noteworthy that the purpose of the Indian “Chandrayan-3” lunar mission is to search for water resources in lunar rocks, and to conduct other scientific experiments.

Yesterday, the Indian spacecraft began its final descent to the unexplored south pole of the moon. Before the full descent, the Indian Space Research Organization announced, “The landing has begun,” which was met with cheers and applause.

India became the second country in the world after China to reach the south pole of the moon, and the fourth country to reach the moon after the United States, Russia and China.