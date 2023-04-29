His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, affirmed that the UAE will continue, in cooperation with its partners, to enhance its scientific contributions in the field of space. His Highness said in a post he posted yesterday on Twitter: “A historic week for the UAE space sector, during which the (Probe of Hope) presented the clearest picture of the Mars moon (Deimos), and witnessed the arrival of the Arabs to the closest point to the surface of the moon with the explorer Rashid, and Sultan Al Neyadi undertook the first mission.” An Arab to walk in space.. The UAE, in cooperation with its partners, will continue to enhance its scientific contributions in the field of space.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his pride in the achievement of the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, as the first Emirati, the first Arab, and the first Muslim to walk outside the International Space Station, stressing that the Arabs are capable, if They decided to focus on science, invest in youth, and stay away from differences.

His Highness said in a post he posted yesterday on Twitter: “After three years of intensive training, today we saw Sultan Al Neyadi on the first mission to walk in outer space, and carry out missions to install new parts and carry out maintenance on the International Space Station. The first Emirati. The first Arab, the first Muslim, to walk in outer space, we are proud of that.”

His Highness added, “They say that two-thirds of the stars in the sky bear Arabic names. The Arabs are capable, the Arabs are coming, the Arabs are creative, if we decide to focus on science, invest in youth, and move away from differences.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also stressed the importance of the historic Emirati achievement, praising the son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, who successfully fought the first Arab mission to walk in space.

His Highness said in a post he posted yesterday on Twitter: “A new historical station that we are reaching in our project to explore space. Today, with the ambition of Zayed, the son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, is successfully engaged in the first Arab mission to walk in space, crowning efforts and training that lasted for years.”

His Highness added, “We congratulate our wise leadership, our people, and all the people of the Arab world for this achievement… Safety and success for Sultan, and pride for us and the Arabs.”

The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Al-Marri, said that Sultan Al-Neyadi is the first Arab astronaut to carry out the mission of “walking outside the International Space Station.”

Astronauts get out of their spacecraft for a variety of reasons, including repairing satellites or spacecraft.

They can also conduct science experiments on spacewalks and on the spacecraft’s exterior, allowing scientists to learn how being in space affects various things.

Spacewalk means any human activity outside the spacecraft on various journeys, including the exit from the International Space Station. This process is called “spacewalk”, as defined by the US space agency (NASA).

Astronauts need prior training before walking outside their vehicles, including physical training and swimming, as staying in outer space is similar to floating on water.

Al-Marri said that the preparation for this mission took more than five years, while Sultan’s training took three years, explaining that “the training that Al-Neyadi underwent in preparation for the spacewalk mission included the method of wearing the astronaut suit, and the method of performing experiments.”

Astronauts train in a large swimming pool located near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The pool is called the “Neutral Buoyancy Lab”, and “neutral buoyancy” means that the person is neither at the top nor the bottom of the pool, making it appear as if they are in outer space.

The pool contains 6.2 million gallons of water, as astronauts train seven hours in the pool for every hour they spend walking in space, according to NASA.

They also train to walk outside through the use of virtual reality technology through a “video game” in which the trainee wears a helmet with a video screen inside.

Al-Marri stated that the scheduled time for the mission is six and a half hours, and its aim is to carry out maintenance operations for the International Space Station.

The astronauts leave the spacecraft through a special door called the airlock, which has two doors. When the astronauts are inside the spacecraft, the room remains sealed to prevent air from escaping.

And when the astronauts prepare to walk in space, they pass through the first door and close it tightly behind them, and then they can open the second door without any air leaving the spacecraft, and after the spacewalk, the astronauts return to the interior through the same airlock.

He explained that Al Neyadi and fellow astronaut Stephen Bowen will focus on two things: the first is preparing for the installation of solar panels, and other astronauts will come during the months of June and July to install them. The second thing is to dismantle a device located outside the station, and move it inside in preparation for lowering it to the ground to perform maintenance work for it, and then returning it to the station and installing it again.

Regarding the preparations that were carried out for the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi at NASA, Al Marri said, “There are four Emirati astronauts who underwent training within these preparations. The first of the exercises now ».

Al-Marri added, “The exercises take place in the largest swimming pool in the world that includes a model of the International Space Station, and the astronauts wear the suit and then enter the pool with about 10 divers to train on the tasks that they will carry out at the International Space Station,” pointing out that “the number of hours of training each time It ranges between six and eight hours, and Sultan Al Neyadi fought it more than 14 times.

Regarding the two-month period that Sultan spent (equivalent to a third of his mission period) aboard the International Space Station, Al-Marri said, “What Al-Neyadi carried out during this period exceeded expectations. He accomplished a list of tasks and experiments, which included experiments from Emirati universities and others from (NASA) and agencies.” space, in addition to his participation in the preparation and maintenance of the International Space Station ».

Yesterday, Sultan Al Neyadi carried out a historic mission to walk in space outside the International Space Station, thus becoming the first Arab astronaut to walk in space within the missions of Mission 69 on board the station, in a new achievement that will make the UAE the tenth in the world in spacewalk missions outside the space station. international.

The spacewalk mission, which is the fourth this year outside the International Space Station, was of great importance, as astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, along with NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, performed a number of basic tasks.

Their time outside the station lasted approximately 6.5 hours, during which they carried out the maintenance and modernization of the International Space Station. The main objective of this mission was to change the radio frequency RFG unit, which is part of the International Space Station’s S-Band communications system, in preparation for its return to Earth.

Al-Neyadi and the team also completed a series of preparatory tasks for installing solar panels, as these panels will be installed during a subsequent mission next June, and these preparations will make it easier for astronauts to work during the next mission, and solar panels play a pivotal role in operating the International Space Station, and providing clean and renewable energy. To support day-to-day experiments, systems and operations on board.

And when astronauts walk in space, they wear space suits to keep them safe, as they have the oxygen a person needs to breathe and stay alive, and they also have the water they need to drink.

The astronauts wear the special space suit hours before walking in space, and breathe only pure oxygen, which enables them to excrete the nitrogen in their bodies so that they do not feel pain in the shoulders, elbows, wrists and knees.

Launched in 1998, the International Space Station, an international partnership of five space agencies from 15 countries, has been transformed into a complex roughly the size of a football field, with eight miles of electrical wiring, acres of solar panels and three high-tech laboratories.

The station consists of 16 habitable units, of which Russia provided six units, the United States eight units, and Japan and the European Space Agency provided the rest of the units.

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

• «A new historical station that we reach in our space exploration project».

• “The son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, is successfully engaged in the first Arab mission to walk in space.”