His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent congratulatory cables on the occasion of the New Year 2024, to Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, Kings, Presidents and Princes of countries. His Highness wished them good health and prosperity, and goodness and prosperity for their people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory cables to Their Majesties and Excellencies. Their Highnesses are kings, presidents, princes of states, and prime ministers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan published a “blog” on the “X” platform, in which he expressed his optimism about the new year, praying to God to make it a year of goodness and prosperity for the Emirates and the people of the world.

His Highness said in his blog post: “With the beginning of the new year, I pray to God Almighty that it will be a year of goodness and prosperity in our beloved Emirates, and security and peace for all the peoples of the world.”

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum published a blog post on the “X” platform on this occasion, in which he said: “Today we bid farewell to a past Emirati year… and welcome a new year.” We bid farewell to 2023, and we are all proud of what we have achieved and accomplished. We are all grateful to God, who has granted us success, paid us back, preserved our stability, and perpetuated our prosperity. We welcome the new year to be a year of work, hope, preparation and achievement. Every year my beloved country is in glory, glory and development. Every year the atoms of its soil are dear, precious and protected. Every year the people of my country are in goodness, goodness and happiness. And every year humanity is moving towards a better, greater and more future. stability and peace.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, also stressed that Dubai and the Emirates will remain a model in making everyone who lives on its land happy. His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform, on the occasion of the new Gregorian year: “With the beginning of a new year… we ask God to make it a good year for our country and the world. We begin the new year with the energy and determination of one work team. We have the qualifications and ambition to achieve more achievements in all fields. We are moving steadily towards a bright future with full confidence, so that Dubai and the Emirates remain a model in making everyone who lives on its land happy.”

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stressed that the UAE seeks to achieve major visions, pointing to the beginning of the new year and the great goals that we seek to achieve during it.

His Highness said in a “blog”, which he published yesterday, on the “X” platform, on the occasion of the new Gregorian year: “A new year approaches us with its opportunities, potentials and challenges, in which we wish the world peace and goodness, and our country and our people progress and prosperity.”

His Highness continued, saying: “We in the Emirates have great visions and great goals that we seek to achieve, and we hope that this year will be another step towards these visions and goals, and that we will keep the Emirates in mind in every dream, goal and achievement. Season's greetings”.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also expressed his optimism for the new year, after a previous year full of achievements.

His Highness said in a “blog”, which he published yesterday, on the “X” platform, on this occasion: “A year has passed and it brings with it the most beautiful achievements… and in 2024 we begin a new station in charting a prosperous future for Dubai and the UAE in various fields. Happy New Year to our country… Happy New Year to the people of the world, happiness and prosperity.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, published a blog post on the “X” platform, in which he expressed his aspiration for 2024 to be a year of peace, stability and goodness for humanity.

His Highness said: “Every year our country is blessed with goodness, happiness and success… During 2023 our country has achieved many civilizational achievements, and with the beginning of the new year we look forward to continuing our development journey and doubling our national achievements.” We hope that 2024 will be a year of peace, stability and goodness for humanity.”

