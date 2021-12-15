Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received yesterday Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of Turkey. During the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, His Highness welcomed the Turkish Foreign Minister on his visit to the UAE, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, and his wishes for further prosperity and progress for the UAE, while His Highness conveyed his greetings to the Turkish President and his wishes for Turkey and its people. Longevity of stability and prosperity.

His Highness and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and ways of developing them, especially in the investment and economic fields, in addition to exchanging views on issues and developments of common interest on the regional and international arenas.

The meeting also touched on Turkey’s participation in “Expo 2020 Dubai” and the importance of the exhibition in achieving positive interaction between international visions on achieving sustainable development and facing common global challenges.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of continuing joint work to push the UAE-Turkish relations forward during the coming period, and to build on the positive developments that these relations witnessed during the past period, for the benefit and development of the two countries and their friendly peoples, broadening the base of their common interests, and serving stability and peace. in the region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.