Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, asking God Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion for everyone. With goodness, Yemen and blessings.

Mohammed bin Zayed and Hamid Al Nuaimi during the meeting in the presence of Mansour bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun and the sheikhs

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman. During the fraternal meeting that took place at the rest of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman in the Al Hili district, their Highness exchanged friendly talks related to the uplifting of the nation and the citizen under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, calling on the Almighty to bless His Highness With good health, wellness and happiness, and to restore this blessed occasion to our homeland and our people with more prosperity and prosperity.

Ammar Al-Nuaimi in an interview with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed during the meeting

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors, and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Hamad bin Ghalita, Private Secretary to His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, Tariq bin Ghalita, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, and Youssef Mohammed Al Nuaimi General Director of Protocol and Hospitality, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.