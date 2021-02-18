Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

Mohammed bin Zayed in an interview with Hamid Al Nuaimi during the meeting

During the meeting, their Highnesses exchanged fraternal conversations on a number of issues of concern to the homeland and citizens, and ways to provide all the elements for a decent living for the citizen, in addition to promoting the comprehensive development process that the country is witnessing in all fields, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. “God save him”.

Ammar bin Hamid, Abdulaziz bin Humaid and Rashid bin Hamid during the meeting

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.