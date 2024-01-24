His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, on Wednesday, visited King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at his residence in Abu Dhabi, where they exchanged conversations about ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, the latest developments in the situation in the Middle East and the importance of paying Towards the path of comprehensive peace.
