Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received a phone call from Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, during which they exchanged congratulations on the blessed month of Ramadan, and wishes for the two brotherly countries and peoples for further prosperity. Safety and stability.

The contact dealt with the strong fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Sudan, means of supporting and strengthening them in various fields, and a number of regional and international issues of common concern, in addition to the developments of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the efforts to confront it in the two countries.