The two sides stressed the priority of protecting civilians, preserving their lives, and opening safe corridors for them to ensure the arrival of humanitarian aid in light of developments in the region.

According to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the call touched on “the necessity of working to find a real political horizon to achieve peace, stability and security in the Middle East region.”

The two sides also discussed “developments in the situation in the region and the efforts made to contain the situation in light of the increasing pace of escalation and violence, which will have serious consequences on regional security and stability.”

The call also touched on “the importance of coordinating the efforts of regional and international parties to urge calm and immediately stop the escalation.”

According to WAM, during the call, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and President Biden discussed friendly relations, the path of the strategic partnership that brings together the two countries, and the possibilities of supporting and developing it in various fields.