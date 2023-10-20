According to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, during the call with Austin, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed discussed: “various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and the United States in the fields and defense affairs within the framework of the strategic relations that bring together the two countries.”

The two sides also discussed “the developments in the dangerous situation taking place in the region and the escalation that threatens to expand the cycle of violence and instability that destabilizes security in the Middle East region and undermines the chances of achieving peace there.”

The UAE President stressed “the priority of protecting civilian lives in accordance with international humanitarian law and working to secure urgent humanitarian corridors to deliver relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip in light of the worsening difficult humanitarian conditions faced by civilians in the Strip.”

He stressed “the need to intensify regional and international efforts to find a clear political horizon to reach a just and comprehensive peace for the benefit of all peoples of the region and in a way that preserves regional security and stability.”