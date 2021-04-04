His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the Prime Minister of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, Dr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi, held an official session of talks yesterday at Al-Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the session, His Highness and Al-Kazemi discussed brotherly relations between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, and ways to develop cooperation between them in various fields, in order to achieve their mutual interests, in addition to a number of regional and international issues and issues of common interest.

The two sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries in the areas of development, economy, investment and politics. They also discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the sectors of health, energy and infrastructure, and work to establish joint vital projects and others.

They exchanged views on a number of issues and files of interest to the two countries and their developments, in addition to the developments in the region and the efforts made in this regard, to achieve everything in the interest of its peoples and their aspirations.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness welcomed Al-Kazemi’s visit to the UAE, hoping that this visit would bring good to the peoples of the two brotherly countries, and contribute to further development and growth of our bilateral relations in various fields. His Highness said: “I welcome you, Your Excellency, the Prime Minister … and I am very happy to meet you, dear brother, in your second country, the United Arab Emirates.” His Highness added: «Today we see Iraq going through a phase of challenge .. but our confidence in God first and then in you, the Prime Minister is great .. and this confidence in safe hands».

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi: • “We are close to each other, distance and heart, because our Iraq is dear to our hearts.” The Prime Minister of Iraq: • “Iraq has gone through difficult circumstances, and now it is working on getting out of these circumstances, and thinking about the future.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “We are close to each other, distance and heart … and your visit will strengthen the bridge linking the UAE and Iraq … our Iraq is dear to our hearts.”

His Highness indicated that “the relations of the two countries, which were built by the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at the beginning of the establishment of the state, since that day are consolidating and growing, as His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him) strengthened their bonds. We are continuing this way … and this visit confirms the strength of the relations.

His Highness expressed his wishes that the future, God willing, will bring joy and happiness to the two peoples, and said: “We want to send a positive message to our two peoples by virtue of the social relations that bind them together.” His Highness affirmed: “The people of Iraq have great merit over the UAE .. Sons of Iraq from the previous generation contributed to building the UAE .. And there are many of them who worked, built, developed and helped build the Emirates, and we mention this to them, whether from engineers, doctors or Even politicians and others .. There are still many Iraqis living in the UAE, and they have the credit.

His Highness said: “I want to congratulate Iraq and congratulate you, His Excellency, the Prime Minister, on the success of Pope Francis’ visit in sending a message to our region and the people of Iraq, especially that their country is safe, stable and optimistic for the future.”

For his part, Al-Kazemi expressed his happiness at his presence in his second country, the Emirates, stressing that the UAE was able to create a success story in the region, and Iraq is working to benefit from this experience.

He praised the stances of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, towards Iraq, indicating that in all his historical positions he was with the Iraqis, and Iraq will not forget these positions, and said: “Sheikh Zayed always offered advice to keep the specter of wars away from Iraq.” .

Al-Kazemi said: “Iraq has gone through difficult circumstances, and now it is working to get out of these circumstances, and to think about the future, by benefiting from successful experiences, and the UAE today is a successful experience in urbanization and development.”

He added, “We need our brothers in the UAE to stand with Iraq in rebuilding it, and we stand with our Emirati brothers to protect their development experience. The doors of Iraq are open to the Emirates in the field of investment and industry and in all fields, and this matter is important for the Iraqi national security and the region.”

Al-Kazemi stressed the importance of relations between the two countries, expressing his happiness at his presence among his brothers, wishing that this visit would be a basis for better relations in the future to serve the peoples of the two countries and the region. He said, “With your Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with your wisdom and the wisdom of the sons of Zayed, we can build the best relationships.”

On the situation in the region, Al-Kazemi said: “Iraq is looking for a role to be a meeting point and integration point in the region, which has suffered many challenges, and now there is an opportunity to create stability in it through development,” stressing that the UAE has a great and pioneering role in making this stability .

He also expressed his thanks to the UAE for its role in reconstructing the archaeological areas in the city of Mosul, helping Iraq confront the Corona virus, and its noble stances in support of successive Iraqi governments in the war against ISIS, and for all its stances and assistance to Iraq and its people, stressing that this is not A stranger to the Emirates.

In conclusion, Al-Kazemi stressed that “Iraq is looking for its brothers and brothers in the Arab world, and that it is working to restore Iraq to its Arab side,” expressing his thanks and appreciation and the accompanying delegation for the warm reception they received during the visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the guest and the accompanying delegation upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, yesterday, on an official visit to the country, and he welcomed his visit to his second country, the United Arab Emirates.





