His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received, the day before yesterday, at the Beach Palace, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who is on a working visit to the country.

The two sides discussed, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the fraternal relations between the UAE and Sudan and ways to develop and strengthen aspects of cooperation and joint action in all fields.

They exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and files of common interest, especially developments in the Horn of Africa and East Africa, stressing in this regard the consensus of visions on the importance of giving priority to the voice of wisdom and dialogue and finding diplomatic solutions to the various issues and challenges facing the region, in a way that contributes to defusing Tensions and crises and establish a strong foundation and foundations for moving forward on the path of development, progress and prosperity for its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s keenness to support the efforts of the brotherly Sudan in promoting peace, stability and development, especially during this critical stage of its history, based on its belief that Sudan’s stability, security and safety is an important pillar in the security of the region.

For his part, Al-Burhan affirmed that Sudan is keen to enhance various aspects of cooperation and joint work with the United Arab Emirates in light of the historical fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples.

He valued the state’s stances towards preserving Sudan’s stability and security in light of the historical turn it is going through and the challenges it faces, praising the country’s urgent humanitarian initiatives and the medical supplies that it continues to provide to the Sudanese people to support the efforts of Sudan’s institutions in facing the repercussions of the Corona pandemic.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and on the Sudanese side, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Khaled Omar Youssef, and the delegation accompanying the President of the Sovereignty Council in Sudan.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting that took place yesterday at Al-Shati Palace, His Highness welcomed the Crown Prince of Bahrain in his second country, the United Arab Emirates, and exchanged congratulations and wishes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and the approach of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, wishing the two countries, their leaders and their brotherly peoples continued goodness, progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, to his brother His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince The era of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his wishes for their high health and happiness and the UAE further progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Bahrain, conveyed his greetings to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and his wishes for Bahrain and its brotherly people for further progress.

The two sides discussed during the meeting the fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples, which are based on solid foundations of brotherhood, respect, understanding and joint cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their mutual interests.

The two sides discussed regional and international developments of concern to the two countries, in addition to the challenges and crises in the Arab region and the Middle East, and they exchanged views on them.





