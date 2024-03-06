His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields, especially economic, trade and investment, in addition to a number of issues of common interest..

During his reception at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President Julius Maada Bio, and they discussed strengthening cooperation relations between the UAE and Sierra Leone in a way that serves the development goals of the two countries. His Highness pointed to the UAE’s strategic direction to strengthen development relations with the African continent in a way that brings goodness and prosperity to all. The UAE supports everything that achieves peace, stability and development on the continent.

For his part, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception and his appreciation for the UAE’s support for his country, stressing the Republic of Sierra Leone’s interest in pushing forward its relations with the UAE in various fields..

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al. Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs, the families of the martyrs in the presidential office, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak. Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests..