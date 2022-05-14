Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, accepted condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons of the deceased, the whole family of the honorable Al Nahyan, and to the people of the Emirates on the death of the deceased of the nation and the patron of the march of his glory and honor, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. His Highness also accepted condolences – at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi – from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah. He also offered condolences.. Sheikhs, ministers, senior civil and military officials, members of the diplomatic corps of the state and the masses of mourners on the death of the deceased. And everyone turned to the Lord Almighty to bless the wise leader, man and man of goodness and charity, the deceased of the homeland and the Arab, Islamic and all human nations, with the vastness of his mercy and satisfaction and dwell in his vast gardens and reward him with the best reward for what he gave to his people and his nation during the course of decades of giving and good that did not stop and will remain immortal in conscience.. We ask the Almighty to inspire everyone with patience and solace in this great affliction, and “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”