Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, accepted condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons of the deceased, the whole family of the honorable Al Nahyan, and to the people of the Emirates on the death of the deceased of the nation and the patron of the march of his glory and honor, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him.”

His Highness also accepted condolences – at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi – from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

He also offered condolences to the sheikhs, ministers, senior civil and military officials, and the masses of mourners on the death of the deceased.

Everyone appealed to the Lord Almighty to grant the wise leader the man and the man of goodness and charity the deceased of the homeland and the Arab, Islamic and all human nations with the vastness of his mercy and satisfaction and dwell in his vast gardens and reward him with the best reward for what he gave to his people and his nation during the course of decades of giving and good that did not stop and will remain immortal in conscience.. May God Almighty inspire everyone beautiful patience and solace in this great affliction, “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

Accept condolences on the side of His Highness.. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al Ain region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Business Foundation Charitable and Humanitarian, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Council The Executive Council and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan.

