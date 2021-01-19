His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, confirmed that Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week consolidates the UAE’s vision of cooperation with the international community.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on the “Twitter” website: “Hosting Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week – in the first event that we open in 2021 – consolidates the UAE’s vision regarding cooperation with the international community to face urgent global challenges such as the issue of climate change, and work to achieve a comprehensive recovery for some stage.” After “Corona”, and pushing the sustainable development agenda for the good and progress of humanity. “