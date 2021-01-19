Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, the sessions of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week virtual summit that takes place within the activities of the 2021 cycle of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the global platform concerned with accelerating the pace of sustainable development, which is being held this year virtually using visual communication technologies and channels due to the conditions the world is going through, following the spread of the pandemic. Covid-19 ».

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, considered the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as an embodiment of the UAE’s vision of cooperation with the international community to face pressing global challenges such as the issue of climate change.

His Highness affirmed that he would work to achieve a comprehensive recovery for the post-Coronavirus phase, and push forward the sustainable development agenda for the good and progress of humanity.

His Highness said, in his account on the social networking site, yesterday: “Hosting Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, in the first event that we will open in 2021, consolidates the UAE’s vision regarding cooperation with the international community to face urgent global challenges such as the issue of climate change, and work to achieve a comprehensive recovery for the post stage.” Coronavirus, and pushing the sustainable development agenda for the good and progress of humanity. The activities began yesterday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.