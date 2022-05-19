Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The United Arab Emirates embraces more than 200 nationalities living together in peace and security, and thus the United Arab Emirates presents a model for an inclusive state characterized by undisputed tolerance, and the government is keen to promote the values ​​of acceptance and understanding of the other as fundamental values ​​of society.

Over the years, the UAE has proven itself to be a successful model of cultural pluralism and social harmony, and has provided a global model for an inclusive society that applies the guiding principles of tolerance and justice.

In the Emirates, everyone works with noble values, inspired by a firm belief that a decent life requires a strong will, represented in our wise leadership, which works to uphold the culture of tolerance, in thought, action and strong belief.

And His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, is a great supporter and supporter of tolerance and openness, the preservation of rights, the preservation of human dignity, justice and human brotherhood, and this support has embodied a reality over the past many years.

His Highness was one of the pioneers of the school of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may his soul rest in peace, a school that established the principles of tolerance, love of good for others, acceptance of others, coexistence and respect for difference, and cultural, intellectual, and civilizational diversity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also in support of the decisions of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in all areas, including: promoting tolerance, justice and human brotherhood.

International results

The efforts of the UAE in this field have paid off, and won the praise of the world and its international organizations and institutions. For example, the UAE came second in the world in the indicator of openness of national culture to other ideas and cultures – the yearbook of global competitiveness issued by the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland in 2017, It ranked third in the world in the index of high levels of social cohesion – the yearbook of global competitiveness issued by the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland in 2017.

Both the UAE vision and the national agenda seek to maintain a cohesive society that is proud of its identity and sense of belonging. The UAE also aims to be a pluralistic country that brings together all segments of society while preserving the country’s unique culture, heritage and traditions, and promoting community and family integration.

Over the past years, the UAE has taken many decisions and measures related to tolerance, all of which received great attention from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the time of their issuance, and received his follow-up and guidance, and they were implemented to the fullest and best condition.

Ministry of Tolerance

Over the past years, the tolerance approach that characterizes the UAE has been found in the efforts and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, which consolidates the UAE’s position as an oasis of coexistence, acceptance of others, and mutual respect.

The UAE has taken many decisions and implemented many initiatives, and among these decisions, what was taken in February 2016, when the UAE was the first country in the world to create the position of Minister of State for Tolerance in the Council of Ministers, to promote a culture of tolerance and instill the principles of tolerance to represent a fundamental value in Emirati society, and since Since then, government agencies in the UAE have invested millions of dollars in cultural understanding initiatives.

Building a cohesive society that preserves its identity is one of the six main pillars of the UAE’s national agenda.

The UAE aims to build an inclusive society that integrates people from different walks of life, while preserving the UAE’s unique culture, heritage and traditions, and promoting social and family cohesion.

national program

In cooperation with federal and local government agencies, the National Program for Tolerance was launched in the United Arab Emirates. The National Program for Tolerance is based on five main axes: the role of the government as an incubator for tolerance and the consolidation of the interconnected role of the family in building society.

It also includes promoting tolerance among young people, protecting them from intolerance and extremism, enriching scientific and cultural content, contributing to international efforts for tolerance, and highlighting the leading role of the United Arab Emirates in this field.

Anti-discrimination

The laws of the UAE ensured justice, respect and equality for all, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him” in 2015 and earlier, issued Federal Law No. 2 of 2015 on combating discrimination and hatred.

The law aims to enrich a culture of global tolerance and confront manifestations of discrimination and racism, of whatever nature, racial, religious or cultural. The law prohibits discrimination between individuals or groups on the basis of religion, belief, sect, sect, sect, or Race, color, or origin. This law contributes to providing a legislative basis that will enrich the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance. The law also aims to combat manifestations of discrimination and racism against individuals or groups on the basis of religion, creed, sect, sect, sect, race, color, or the origin.

Also, the values ​​of the Emirates and the authentic customs, have been made more solid by our faith, so we see tolerance in various aspects of life in the Emirates, and we see it in the behavior of society, and it is represented in its work, as it is the way towards the sustainability of peace, the spread of love and the spread of goodness.

a life necessity

As for the future of tolerance in the Emirates during the era of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, it is based on what we draw from our history and what we present in our present, and from this point of view, tolerance as a culture, and a necessity of life, will not depend on the geographical scope The state, which has inherited a culture of tolerance throughout history, has launched initiatives to promote and consolidate it.

The UAE is currently awash with activities and events that seek not only to promote a culture of tolerance among its people and residents, but also to transfer it to the world as a bridge of progress, development and prosperity, since the language of tolerance is transcontinental, and possesses the logic of strength and right.

As for the permissibility of crossing borders and traveling to the ends of the world with the values ​​of tolerance, it is what the state offers, and the initiatives and living models presented by its people that push for noble humanitarian works that dissolve social, religious and cultural differences, which leads to an international rally around this lofty principle. Which strips man of selfishness and hatred, and develops in him feelings that overflow with noble values.

And with every step the UAE takes in this direction, or an initiative we launch with the aim of internationalizing and expanding the values ​​of tolerance, it enhances the future of this great creation in our societal fabric, and protects it from falling into the clutches of hatred and rejection of the other, which is rejected by our religion and rejected by our customs and traditions, which embrace and honor the stranger. Without asking him about religion, culture or nationality.

year of tolerance

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, played a prominent role in designating 2019 to be the “Year of Tolerance” in the UAE, to show what distinguished the UAE and embody its achievements in spreading the principles of peace and tolerance between cultures, and respect. Mutual respect, respect for difference and building bridges of human and civilized rapprochement.

All government and private agencies at the state level have implemented many events and activities that demonstrate the values ​​of tolerance and human brotherhood, and deepen positive communication channels between followers of civilizations and cultures, as they are important means that contribute to illuminating the path towards the prosperous future that you hope for in this world. Considering that these noble human values ​​represent a solid moral basis for achieving the desired economic and social progress, and improving the quality of life for all.

His Highness the Head of State believes in the necessity of unity and cooperation in order to create a promising future for humanity and humanity, and the importance of tolerance and human brotherhood, including acquaintance, dialogue, and joint action among all, and that they undoubtedly lead to the dissemination of cooperation, understanding, and mutual respect among individuals. groups, states, and peoples.

Tolerance and human fraternity lead to joint action to achieve successful human development, encourage creativity and innovation, and provide full opportunities for all to contribute fully to knowledge-based economies around the world.

The various activities this year conveyed the message that tolerance and human brotherhood encourage resolving differences, getting rid of conflicts, and combating extremism, extremism and terrorism.

Tolerance and human brotherhood make all of us advocates for the preservation of human rights and commitment to the values ​​of justice, equality and good behavior.

The UAE considers everyone as members of a “one human society”, in which everyone works together to reject extremism and extremism, and to achieve peace, coexistence and progress in all parts of the world.

work with everyone

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, is keen to work with everyone, in order to achieve the good for all. His Highness is also keen to exchange ideas, opinions and experiences with others, in order to achieve all the benefits that result from tolerance. and human brotherhood, in all areas of life. The values ​​espoused and applied by His Highness are the most appropriate way to achieve understanding, progress, peace and stability in all parts of the world. Over the past years, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has emphasized the importance of working together to promote the values ​​of tolerance and human brotherhood, as an expression of confidence and hope in the future of the nation and the world.

ten principles

The culture of tolerance does not end in a country called tolerance, and its goal is for everyone to live on its land in security and peace. Millions of people, of all walks of life, cultures, races and races, communicate socially, economically and cognitively. They are not only united by common interests, but are united by a decent life, which guarantees them a decent life. , and a bright future. The UAE is leading a pivotal stage in creating the future and strengthening the structure of a society based on a culture of tolerance, brotherhood and equality, which is confirmed by the ten principles of the state during the next fifty years. One of the ten principles includes the preservation of rights and the consolidation of justice, the preservation of human dignity, the respect of cultures, and the consolidation of human brotherhood.

Tolerance Bridge

Earlier, the most beautiful pedestrian bridge in the Emirate of Dubai, on the new waterway, was named the “Tolerance Bridge”, to highlight the value of tolerance in the UAE, which links bridges between more than 200 nationalities, who coexist on the homeland in peace and love.

The “Tolerance Bridge” in Dubai is one of the most important manifestations of promoting a culture of tolerance as it is an integral part of the vision of the rational leadership, which directed, by naming it with this name with the aim of inspiring the world, through the most beautiful pedestrian bridge in the Emirate of Dubai, as if saying a message to everyone who walks or watches it. “Tolerance is a global language that transcends borders, and a symbol of the values ​​of peace, security and acceptance for everyone who lives in the land of the UAE and for the whole world.”