His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said today, Tuesday, that Saudi Arabia is “keen on Sudan’s security and stability.”

This came during his meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, who is visiting the Kingdom.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that “during the meeting, the Saudi-Sudanese relations were reviewed in various fields and ways to develop them, including development and investment aspects, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common concern.”

The agency said, “During the meeting, it was emphasized that the Kingdom is keen on the security and stability of Sudan in a way that achieves the aspirations of its brotherly people, and the Sudanese government’s pride in the Kingdom’s stances and its concern for Sudan’s security and stability.”

The Sudanese Prime Minister arrived earlier today in Riyadh on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Sudan announced that the official visit, which Hamdok is making to the Kingdom, comes as an expression of the importance of the historical relations between the two countries, and to discuss various issues of common interest and ways to enhance, develop and coordinate around them, in a manner that serves the well-being, security and stability of the peoples of the two countries.