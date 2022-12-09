“The Arab-Chinese summit establishes a new phase between our countries,” the Saudi crown prince said, adding: “We appreciate the initiative of the Friends of Global Development put forward by China.”

Prince Mohammed bin Salman continued, “We appreciate China’s position in support of the two-state solution in accordance with the Arab initiative.”

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping considered the summit a “defining event in the history of Sino-Arab relations.”

He added, “We unite and advance together with the aim of achieving the aspirations of our countries,” pointing to “the establishment of 17 cooperation mechanisms within the framework of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum.”

“The Chinese and Arab sides should strengthen solidarity and cooperation and build a community for a closer future,” he added.

He stressed that “what brings us together is the concern for peace and harmony, the pursuit of truth, and the call for dialogue among civilizations.”

Among the highlights of the speech of Chinese President Xi Jinping:

We must stick together to the principle of non-interference in the affairs of others.

We must work together to address major challenges such as food and energy security.

We support the Arab side in finding political solutions to thorny issues.

We urge the international community to respect the people of the Middle East.

We welcome the participation of the Arab side in the Global Security Initiative.

We are keen with the Arab side to implement joint commitments such as strengthening development, health and food security.

We support Palestine’s attainment of full membership in the United Nations.

We support the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

It is noteworthy that the Chinese president arrived in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, on an official visit that lasts for 3 days, during which he will hold bilateral meetings, and participate in 3 summits, which is a Saudi-Chinese summit chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Chinese president, and with the participation of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. A Gulf-Chinese summit with the participation of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and an Arab-Chinese summit with the participation of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab countries.