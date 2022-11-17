Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, met today with President Yoon Seok Yul of the Republic of Korea, at the presidential residence in the Korean capital, Seoul.

His Highness the Crown Prince wrote a word in the visit log, and memorial photos were taken.

Mohammed bin Salman and His Excellency the President of the Republic of Korea held an official session of talks in the presence of the delegations of the two countries. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Mohammed bin Salman said, “I am pleased to be in the Republic of Korea again and to meet your Excellency, and we are pleased to convey to you the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his wishes to your government and the friendly Korean people for further progress and progress, and we are pleased to extend our sincere thanks for the kind invitation and for What we received from the warm reception and hospitality.

This visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Korea, which confirms the desire of the two countries to continue consolidating the foundations of the historical relationship and work to complete efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation in all fields, taking into account the political weight of our two friendly countries. Economic, regional and international, and the membership of our two countries in the Group of Twenty, we seek to intensify joint action to confront everything that threatens international peace and security and affects energy security and the safety of supply chains.

His Highness said: We refer to the close cooperation within the framework of the Saudi-Korean Vision 2030, and we commend what was done during it. We also follow with great interest the achievements of the joint committees between our two countries, and we look forward to raising the pace of investment coordination and strengthening partnership between the public and private sectors, and we stress the importance of benefiting from promising trade and investment opportunities. and available for cooperation between our two countries, and in this context we commend the positive growth in the past years of the rates of trade exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Korea. I reiterate our thanks and appreciation to Your Excellency for your keenness to advance the relationship between the two friendly countries.

In his speech during the talks session, the President of the Republic of Korea affirmed his keenness to raise bilateral relations to a new level, pointing out that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is proud of a new future through the implementation of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 under the leadership of His Highness the Crown Prince, looking forward to expanding and developing bilateral cooperation and investment in new areas of growth. And mega projects such as NEOM, defense industries and future energy such as hydrogen, culture and tourism.

His Excellency expressed his aspiration to continue and close communication with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Highness the Crown Prince for cooperation in developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the official talks session, they reviewed aspects of Saudi-Korean relations in various fields, especially in the economic, investment and trade aspects, in addition to discussing developments in the situation and a number of issues of common interest.