His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia discussed – by phone – with Iraqi President Barham Salih ways to develop brotherly relations between the two countries.

The two sides discussed – during the phone call received by the Saudi Crown Prince from the Iraqi President today – the prospects for bilateral cooperation and strengthening it to serve the interests of the two countries in various fields, within the framework of the work of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.