His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Phone calls from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which he offered congratulations on the occasion of the new leadership appointments.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during the calls, expressed his wishes for them success in performing the tasks entrusted to them, and the responsibilities entrusted to them to continue serving their country and their people, asking God Almighty to bless these steps for the good of the Emirates and its people, And enhance its civilized march, and achieve what its people aspire to in terms of development, elevation and progress.

For their part, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed their thanks to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and their appreciation for the sincere fraternal feelings he expressed towards the UAE, its leadership and its people, wishing the brotherly kingdom further progress and prosperity.

Everyone emphasized the deep-rooted fraternal ties that unite the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and their mutual keenness to strengthen and consolidate them in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.