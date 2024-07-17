The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to President Pezeshkian to congratulate him on winning the elections.

During the call, the two leaders praised “the development of bilateral relations between the two countries on a number of levels” and stressed “the importance of continuing to enhance cooperation in various fields.”

In March 2023, Saudi Arabia and Iran resumed diplomatic relations under an agreement sponsored by China, after a 7-year rupture following attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.

The two countries exchanged ambassadors and foreign ministers, before the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made the first visit by an Iranian president to the Kingdom in more than 20 years, to attend a joint Arab-Islamic summit to discuss the war in Gaza, last November.