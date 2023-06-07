During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, aspects of cooperation in various fields and ways to enhance it, in addition to discussing developments in the regional and international situation and the efforts made in this regard, according to the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States, and Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Adviser Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban.

From the American side, Mr. Derek Chollet, Blinken’s advisor, the US Ambassador to the Kingdom, Michael Ratney, Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf, and Tom Sullivan, Blinken’s deputy chief of staff, attended.

The US State Department said that Minister Blinken and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed economic cooperation and clean energy during a meeting.

“The minister and the crown prince discussed strengthening economic cooperation, especially in the fields of clean energy and technology,” said Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US State Department.