His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the annual results of the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation for the year 2020, as the size of the Foundation’s spending is the largest of its kind in the region in the field of charitable, humanitarian and relief work. And societal, 1.2 billion dirhams, have made a positive impact on the lives of 83 million people in 82 countries around the world, and dozens of initiatives, programs, projects and campaigns have been able to achieve their goals and reach deserving groups and alleviate the suffering of millions of people, especially in vulnerable and less fortunate societies, despite The unprecedented logistical and technical challenges imposed by the outbreak of the new Corona virus (Covid-19) in the world, and the disruption of service sectors in many regions, especially the education sector and the health sector.

The announcement of the results of the work report of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, the largest humanitarian, development and community work system of its kind regionally, came in a special event organized by the Foundation at the Dubai Hospitality Palace to highlight the harvest of initiatives and activities of the various initiatives and institutions under it during the year 2020, where he chaired His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and His Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Mohammed Abdullah A. Laraqawi, and a number of members of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees and Executive Directors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that “the global Covid-19 pandemic has proven that systematic and sustainable humanitarian work is most capable of supporting societies and serving people in times of crisis,” adding, His Highness: “Despite the obstacles and challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the initiatives were According to the challenges and ambitions, our donation has reached more than 83 million people in 82 countries.

His Highness said, “The UAE is not only a political and economic entity, but rather a civilized and humanitarian entity and a beacon of hope in the region.”

His Highness commended his team by saying: “Our cadres and volunteers, whose number exceeded 121,000, have proven their worth and competence, and have shown courage and solid will in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

His Highness continued: “We will not turn our back on humanity, whatever the challenges, and we will continue to plant seeds of hope in all parts of the world, and we will be a help and support for people everywhere.”

His Highness pointed out that “every year that passes on our humanitarian work increases us insistence on our vision, and with each year the number of our partners increases, the number of beneficiaries increases, and our belief increases that humanitarian work is an essential part of the resumption of civilization.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed the most prominent achievements of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in 2020, through 35 institutions under its umbrella that implement dozens of initiatives, programs, projects and campaigns around the world.

His Highness reviewed the new initiatives, programs and campaigns launched last year in response to the challenges posed by the outbreak of the new Corona virus (Covid-19) in various vital sectors.

His Highness singled out the logistical operations and immediate relief measures carried out by the International Humanitarian City from Dubai to the four regions of the world in coordination with international, international and regional organizations to transport medical and food aid as soon as possible, and placed the UAE at the forefront of the fastest response to the repercussions of the pandemic at the level of global relief and humanitarian work. .

His Highness stopped at the digital school initiative, the first of its kind in the Arab world, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in November 2020, to deliver the best education available, according to the highest educational and teaching standards in the world, to millions of students wherever they are and at any time through applications Smart technology to address the sudden shifts in teaching and learning patterns imposed by the (Covid-19) epidemic on the educational system in the Arab region and the world alike. His Highness praised the future plans of the institutions, their initiatives and programs, which ensure the continuity of charitable and humanitarian work after rapid adaptation to the new conditions and the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic, and foresees the map for the rapid recovery of the paths of charitable, humanitarian and community work worldwide thanks to innovative ideas and innovative solutions provided by institutions, their cadres and volunteers, in order to achieve a future Sustainable humanitarian work so that its positive impact reaches the largest number of beneficiaries.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “The Foundation affirms that it is one of the hands of the Emirati giving extended to all parts of the world, and that what may be a challenge to others constitutes an opportunity for it to achieve more achievements and a constructive contribution to improving the quality of life and building societies Enjoying stability, ”His Highness pointed out that“ Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives played an effective global humanitarian and relief role in 2020, by making available their capabilities, resources and expertise to enable many international organizations and bodies to deliver food and medical aid to the afflicted wherever they are ”.

His Highness stressed that “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives with their cadres, assets, programs and projects are one of the most important potentials for humanitarian, relief and development work for the UAE regionally and internationally.”

His Highness praised the efforts of all workers and volunteers in the various institutions and initiatives under the parent institution, noting the innovative ideas and qualitative solutions proposed by the Board of Trustees during the first weeks of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and its declaration of a global pandemic, which contributed to the speed of dealing with the global health crisis and responding with unconventional mechanisms. To reach millions of needy people around the world despite the precautionary and preventive measures implemented by most countries.

In addition, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi stated, “The year 2020 was exceptional by all standards, accompanied by many challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but on the other hand there was a lot of creativity in the industry of hope, the only industry that does not know the loss, as confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ».

The total humanitarian and relief aid provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in 2020 reached 382 million dirhams, an increase of more than 100 million dirhams over the year 2019, when it recorded about 262 million dirhams. The number of beneficiaries of the humanitarian and relief aid doubled, reaching 34.8 million people in 2020, compared to 17 million in 2019.

Healthcare and disease control

The axis of health care and disease control recorded a total expenditure of 49.6 million dirhams during the year 2020 on dozens of curative and preventive initiatives and campaigns, the direct impact of which reached 38,000 people.

And under the axis of health care and disease control, the Al Jalila Foundation for Supporting Education and Research in the Medical Fields and the Noor Dubai Foundation, which work to raise the level of health care and scientific and medical research, to serve humanity and develop medical sciences. The year 2020 witnessed the launch of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Medical Research”, and Al Jalila Foundation organized the “Aoun” program campaign in cooperation with 14 partner agencies.

The Noor Dubai Foundation continued its work to provide eye health within the reach of the poor and most in need, reaching 11,564 people in Ethiopia.

It provided free surgeries for more than 11,000 people, and examinations for 363,000 people, in Nigeria.

It organized a therapeutic camp in Khartoum, benefiting 3,900 people.

Future innovation and leadership

The axis of future innovation and entrepreneurship received major attention within the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the year 2020, as the volume of spending on various initiatives and projects under this axis reached 440 million dirhams, from which 1.3 million people benefited.

Within this axis, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development provided an integrated package of incentives and facilities worth 192 million dirhams.

Honoring the major donors of the 100 million meals campaign

The event witnessed the presence of pioneers of hope among the major contributors and donors to the “100 Million Meals” campaign, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored those who made the most prominent contributions to accelerate the campaign’s achievement of its goals, surpassing its goal of securing 100 million meals in the first ten days of Launch it. These entities include: the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, Dar Al Ber Society, Al Rostamani Group, Emirates Islamic Bank, Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Emirates Auction, in addition to Dr. Abdul Qader Al Sankari and his sons.

130 thousand donations

The “10 million meals” campaign provided the equivalent of 15.3 million meals, while 130,000 donors contributed to the campaign, and 1,000 volunteers participated in its implementation.

The “Longest Donation Fund” initiative in the world came to support the “10 million meals” campaign by lighting 1.2 million bright spots on the façade of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest urban edifice in the world, with a bright spot for every 10 dirhams donated, as 12 million dirhams were collected within one week. , Equals to 1.2 million meals provided by 8,500 donors of 111 nationalities.

The Emirates Food Bank provided nine thousand and 86 tons of food to those affected by the “Covid-19” pandemic. And he organized an awareness campaign for 250,000 people.

Aerial relief convoys

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment was able to reach 2.1 million people with its programs and initiatives in 10 Asian and African countries.

The International Humanitarian City supported more than 1.1 million people by operating air relief convoys to many countries that suffered from natural disasters.

The Emirates Suqia Foundation implemented 38 projects, benefiting 182,000 people. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Center for Endowment Consulting launched the National Endowment Project to combat “Covid-19”, with a value of 23 million dirhams.

Empowering communities

The volume of spending by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation on projects, initiatives and programs for empowering communities amounted to about 79.5 million dirhams, and the number of beneficiaries reached 1.1 million people.

And under its umbrella are the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Cultural Communication, the International Institute for Tolerance, the Mohammed bin Rashid Tolerance Award, the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Journalism Award, the Arab Social Media Pioneer Summit and Award, and the Dubai International Sports Conference. And the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Prize for Sports Innovation, the Arab Strategic Forum, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development and Hope Makers.

Spreading education and knowledge

The various initiatives, projects and programs under the axis of spreading education and knowledge recorded a total expenditure of 265 million dirhams, and 45.5 million people benefited from its programs and initiatives.

This axis includes, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Dubai Cares Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, the Knowledge Summit, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Language Award Arabic, the Arabic Reading Challenge, School Platform, and Digital School.

More than 20 million people in 60 countries benefited from Dubai Cares’ programs in 2020, and it added to its programs 15 new programs to support early childhood education, literacy and numeracy skills, education in emergencies, higher education, teacher training and others, bringing the total number of its programs 227 programs.

In turn, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation held the “Knowledge Dialogues” initiative, in which 5559 people participated virtually to discuss the role of knowledge in facing epidemics. The Digital Knowledge Center also benefited 252,000 people during the year 2020.

The “Arabic” initiative continued to strengthen the presence of the Arabic language, as the number of #Arabi hashtag views reached record numbers.





