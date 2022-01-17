Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, honored the ten winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize in its 2022 session, in the presence of a number of heads and leaders of friendly countries, during the annual awards ceremony held yesterday in Expo 2020 Dubai, coinciding with the official opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the ceremony, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, directed his salutations to the winners of the award for its five categories within this session, stressing the importance of their contribution In raising the level of aspirations, and promoting sustainable development efforts within their communities.

His Highness stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is taking important steps to advance the global sustainability agenda and stimulate economic and human development, noting the continuation of the Zayed Sustainability Prize in these efforts with the aim of seeking to alleviate life burdens and improve Living conditions by honoring projects that have the ingredients for impact and innovation, and providing a platform to enhance access to a larger number of beneficiaries. His Highness highly valued the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, with his wise directives having a significant positive impact in achieving the objectives of the award and transforming them into achievements that enhance the areas of sustainability and have a positive and tangible impact in the lives of millions around the scientist.

His Highness stressed that the long-term vision and rich legacy of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, has motivated millions of sustainability pioneers around the world over the past 14 years, paving the way for the award to be elevated to new heights, expanding its scope and diversifying its levels of focus. To become today a comprehensive and integrated award.

His Highness stressed the importance of enhancing the role of youth as a driving force for sustainable development efforts in the future, qualifying tomorrow’s leaders and enabling them to play a larger and more effective role in order to be contributors to achieving comprehensive development within various sectors in a world witnessing rapid changes, praising the level of projects proposed by students within the category International secondary schools in the award and the visions and advanced ideas they hold.

the audience

The thirteenth annual awards ceremony of the Zayed Sustainability Prize was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Council Executive Director of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of senior officials, previous winners and finalists for the 2022 session of the award.

Hosting the awards ceremony at Expo 2020, in addition to the announcement of the 50 Principles that accompanied the UAE’s celebration of its golden jubilee last month, is an ideal ground for this year’s awards, as all these national efforts come together to achieve one goal of building a future More sustainable for everyone. The Zayed Sustainability Prize and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week cooperated with Expo 2020 Dubai to host the opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the awards ceremonies for the thirteenth session of the award, both of which were held yesterday morning at the Dubai Exhibition Center.

On this occasion, His Excellency Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, former President of the Republic of Iceland, Chairman of the Award’s jury, said: “This year’s winning projects were distinguished by their high level of innovation, unique vision and promising expansion prospects identified by the winners, as the world’s sustainability leaders aspire to build the future with determination and determination. Greater to face challenges.. We are confident that all winners will lay the mainstay to stimulate economic growth within the affected communities and achieve the desired development in the future, whether at the level of the local environment in which the winners work or outside, while at the same time contributing effectively to achieving the goals of the United Nations key sustainable development.

Leading annual global award

The UAE’s leading annual global award honors small and medium-sized companies, non-profit organizations and high schools that provide sustainable solutions that have the potential for innovation, impact and inspiring ideas. Since 2008, the innovative projects submitted by the 86 previous winners of the Prize have made a positive impact on the lives of more than 370 million people in 150 countries. The prize is awarded to winners in the health, food, water and energy categories, a grant of $600,000, while six winners in the global high schools category will receive a grant of $100,000. The winners. In the health category, the Argentine company “Mamutiste” won the award, for its efforts in providing diagnostic and other life-saving services through radiology and remote data analysis.

The company currently deploys centers that provide high-quality healthcare to 583,000 breast cancer patients, and has plans to expand its services to more than one million people over five years. Mamutiste is also distinguished by its keenness to follow up on the condition of patients, as 87% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have the opportunity to obtain timely treatment and save their lives. The company has succeeded in making more than 5,000 diagnoses so far, and contributed to spreading awareness among millions of people. Women.

S4S Technologies, from India, won the Food Category Award for its tangible efforts in the field of food preservation and drying systems. The company currently contributes to making a direct impact on the lives of about 36,000 people and plans to expand the impact to 10 million people over five years . The company is committed to empowering rural women, harnessing modern technology to reduce food waste, improving farmers’ income, and spreading solar-powered technology to help women farmers increase their profits. As part of its commitment to promoting gender balance and promoting economic opportunity, the company has provided additional income to 455 female farmers-turned-women-entrepreneurs, increasing their profits by 50 to 200% annually. In the energy category, Bangladesh-based SolShare received the award for installing the first point-to-point mini-grid to distribute electricity more efficiently within rural communities in Bangladesh.

The company won the 2022 award for its efforts in energy management, as it currently serves more than 35,000 people and has plans to expand to reach two million people in the next five years. Solshire contributes to enabling more than 1,000 families to obtain more than 85 megawatt-hours of additional clean energy and serves about 500 entrepreneurs using its services within their networks, 25% of whom are women, who have achieved high incomes as a result.

Waterroom, a small and medium-sized enterprise from Singapore, won the Water Category Award for its commitment to addressing the global challenge of reducing polluted water by providing portable water filters to serve disaster-affected and rural communities. Waterroom solutions have been deployed in more than 38 countries, which contribute to providing safe drinking water to more than 150,000 people on a daily basis, and the company aims to reach one million people within five years. stimulating growth;

UAE commitment

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said: “In line with the directives of the wise leadership and in line with the well-established legacy of Sheikh Zayed, may he rest in peace, the Zayed Sustainability Prize continues its efforts to create a tangible and long-term positive impact on many societies. Over the world, these efforts over more than ten years have contributed to consolidating the UAE’s leading position in the field of sustainability, and the award has gained a leading global position as a supporter of positive change, and has contributed to improving the lives of more than 370 million people so far.”

His Excellency stressed that hosting the Zayed Sustainability Prize Distribution Ceremony, along with the opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, as part of Expo 2020 Dubai, reflects the UAE’s commitment to unifying efforts, sustainable development and humanitarian work.

He pointed out that thanks to the efforts of the 96 winners of the award, and their joint commitment to building a better world, many communities that lived in darkness were provided with light through the provision of solar lights, and millions of children received safe drinking water, and their efforts contributed to Fighting hunger and malnutrition by providing sustainable food solutions, as well as improving health care methods that serve to save lives in a number of remote areas around the world.

His Excellency stressed the great impact and geographical spread achieved by the award through the “Post 2020” humanitarian initiative led by the UAE, where sustainable solutions and technologies, developed by previous winners and finalists, are donated to support specific communities in different regions of the world in cooperation with many partners and institutions Leading locally and internationally. Youth and the future of sustainability.

And within the global high schools category, whose award is given to six schools representing different regions of the world, for their suggestions for developing or enhancing a solution they have developed within the school or the local community. This category, which was included in the award in 2012, aims to motivate young people to be pioneers, innovators and activists in the field of sustainability. The award in this category this year was won by the Iberia Institute School – Dominican Republic, for the Americas region, Liceo Europeo School – Spain, for the Europe and Central Asia region, the Eastern Mediterranean International School – Israel, for the Middle East and North Africa region, and the Eastern Mediterranean International School – Israel, for the Middle East and North Africa region. Sidna Abu Bakr Secondary School – Uganda, representing Sub-Saharan Africa, Hera School – Maldives, representing South Asia, and finally UWCISK School – Japan, representing East Asia and the Pacific region.